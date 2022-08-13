Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,928,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694,264. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.25 and a 200 day moving average of $321.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

