Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TGT traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,874. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $191.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

