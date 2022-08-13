Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

IYR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.36. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

