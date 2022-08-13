Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

