Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $285,918.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,186. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 135,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.