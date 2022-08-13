Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $1,045,650.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,811.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXNX opened at $72.38 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,882,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 374,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340,405 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,161,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

