Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading 2% Higher

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. 1,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

AYASF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

