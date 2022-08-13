Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZMTF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($22.14) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

