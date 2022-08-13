B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 784 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,267 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TJX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. 5,058,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,963. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

