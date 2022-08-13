B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,734,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 150,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,964,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

