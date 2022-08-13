B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $195,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. 9,489,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,310,500. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $275.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.
In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
