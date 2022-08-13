B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 9,400 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,320,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,624. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.