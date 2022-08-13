B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,756. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

