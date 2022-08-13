B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 37,675,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,237,060. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.