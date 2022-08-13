B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

