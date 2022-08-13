B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 305,092 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. 47,809,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,551,148. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

