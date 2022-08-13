B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 6,647 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 5,262,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

