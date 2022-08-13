B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 24,114 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.75. 2,361,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.42 and its 200-day moving average is $268.70. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

