B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 418 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.95 and its 200-day moving average is $347.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.