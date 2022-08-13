Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.
Ball Stock Up 2.9 %
BALL opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
