Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

