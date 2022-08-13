Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

