Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

