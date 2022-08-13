Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,875 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Leidos were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

