Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 72,661 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,661 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

