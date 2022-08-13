Barclays Boosts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $28.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $11,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

