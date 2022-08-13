Barclays Cuts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $50.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

