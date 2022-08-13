Barclays Trims Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Target Price to $9.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.34.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.34). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

