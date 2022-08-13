Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.55 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001883 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $692.95 million and approximately $45.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,776,945 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

