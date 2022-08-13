Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as high as C$6.50. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 5,104,615 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Standpoint Research dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,309,926.44. In related news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

