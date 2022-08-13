BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.56 billion-$19.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.81 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

