B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $3.36 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. RH comprises about 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.56. 402,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $740.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.14.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.