Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, June 6th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday.

Bechtle Stock Performance

BC8 opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Friday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($70.98). The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.10 and its 200-day moving average is €43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

