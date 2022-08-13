Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.08

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.08 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.12). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 246 ($2.97), with a volume of 41,991 shares trading hands.

Belvoir Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06. The firm has a market cap of £92.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,237.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.16.

About Belvoir Group

(Get Rating)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.