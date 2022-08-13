Benchmark Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $29.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

ASPN stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

