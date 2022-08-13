Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BERY opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $484,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

