Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Insider Acquires £23,828 in Stock

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) insider Ben Hughes acquired 5,180 shares of Best of the Best stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69).

Best of the Best Stock Performance

Best of the Best stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £42.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,022.73. Best of the Best PLC has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($13.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.64.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

Best of the Best Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Featured Articles

