Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%.

NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 266,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,154. Better Choice has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

In related news, EVP Donald Young purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,202. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 529,452 shares of company stock worth $1,066,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

