Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%.
Better Choice Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 266,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,154. Better Choice has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.
Insider Activity at Better Choice
In related news, EVP Donald Young purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,202. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 529,452 shares of company stock worth $1,066,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice
About Better Choice
Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Choice (BTTR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.