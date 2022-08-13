BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,244.29 ($27.12).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,255 ($27.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,288.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,523.51. The company has a market capitalization of £114.16 billion and a PE ratio of 887.80.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.