Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) vs. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Financial Survey

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,185.03%. Big Cypress Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 45.67 -$144.58 million ($1.33) -0.45 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics -1,452.46% -86.92% -54.69% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pharming Group N.V. for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

