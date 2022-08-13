Binemon Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Binemon has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $862,851.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Binemon
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
