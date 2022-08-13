Binemon Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Binemon has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $862,851.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

