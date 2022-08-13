Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 224,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.07. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bioventus

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

