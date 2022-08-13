Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 144,140 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $700.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $25,911,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $9,967,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 333,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

