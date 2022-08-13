Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

