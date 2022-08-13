Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.77.
Birks Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.