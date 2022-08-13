Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $40.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.57 or 0.00260073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,444.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00588227 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000205 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,141,058 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
