Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $40.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.57 or 0.00260073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,444.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00588227 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00016598 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,141,058 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

