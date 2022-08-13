BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0002 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $33,991.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00313342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00129532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00084258 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,471,479,788 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

