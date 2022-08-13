BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE BHK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,651. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
