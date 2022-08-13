BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BHK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,651. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 239,388 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 246,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 218,020 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.