BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 239,388 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 246,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 218,020 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 166,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000.

Shares of BHK opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

