BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 110.4% in July

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 72,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,618,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 816,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 133,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

