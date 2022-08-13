BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 620,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,541. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.